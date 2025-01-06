Wyoming Sells 640 Acres of Land to Feds for $100M

Wyoming has sold 640 acres of land to the federal government for $100 million after what the WyoFile calls "decades of political maneuvering." The Kelly Parcel has been owned by Wyoming since the state was established, but USA Today reports it became part of Grand Teton National Park in 1950. (Other outlets, however, including Cowboy State Daily, report that the parcel abuts the national park and that the sale adds the land to the park.) The sale follows years of discussions over what to do with the parcel, with the state's Board of Land Commissioners having previously considered putting it up for public auction, which would have meant private developers could have bought it. The sale to the federal government will prohibit private development on the land. (More Grand Teton National Park stories.)