Judge Holds Giuliani in Contempt

Rudy Giuliani was found in contempt of court Friday for the second time in a week, as a federal judge warned him he could be sent to jail if he doesn't stop spreading lies about two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgement against him. US District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, DC, found the former New York City mayor violated court orders barring him from defaming Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman. The judge ordered him to review trial testimony and other materials from the case, reports the AP , and warned that future violations could land him behind bars.

Giuliani smiled and chuckled as the judge explained why she was holding him in contempt of court. Howell, who was nominated by President Obama, said it is "outrageous and shameful" for Giuliani to suggest that he is the one who has been treated unfairly in this case. "This takes real chutzpah, Mr. Giuliani," she said. Shortly before the hearing began, Giuliani slammed the judge in a social media post, calling her "bloodthirsty" and biased against him, and the proceeding a "hypocritical waste of time." After leaving the courtroom, Giuliani called the hearing a farce and the judge "completely biased and prejudiced." "I don't care what she did. She is a completely farcical judge," Giuliani said outside the courtroom. "She didn't consider a damn thing I said. She wrote it beforehand."

The judge didn't fine Giuliani for his most recent defamatory comments about the case, but said she would impose daily fines of $200 if he doesn't certify within 10 days that he has complied with her order to review case-related material. Giuliani's attorneys argued that the plaintiffs haven't presented "clear and convincing" evidence that he violated a court order in the defamation case in comments that he made on November podcasts. "Giuliani acted with the good faith belief that his comments did not violate the (judgment) and he should not be subject to contempt sanctions," his lawyers wrote. On Monday in New York, Judge Lewis Liman found Giuliani in contempt of court for related claims that he failed to turn over evidence to help the judge decide whether he can keep a Palm Beach, Florida, condo.