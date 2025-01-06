Here Are Some of the Best Looks From the Golden Globes

Fasten your seatbelts, fashion fans. With some of Hollywood's most fashion-forward stars up for awards this year, it's going to be an eventful season. And the Golden Globes got it all started, with stars (and their stylists) marking their territory at one of Hollywood's splashiest events, the AP reports. Big this year: lots of sparkle and shine. Some notable looks from Sunday night's awards show:

Ariana Grande: She didn't wear pink, the favored color of Glinda the Good. But Wicked star Grande evoked another Ozian color—yellow (of the yellow brick road, of course) in Givenchy haute couture.

Mikey Madison: Few red-carpet arrivals were more anticipated than that of Mikey Madison, the breakout Anora star who's been making waves in the fashion world, too, this season. Madison wore a shiny gold, strapless column gown from Bottega Veneta that emphasized her much-discussed fashion transformation into classic movie-star glamour.