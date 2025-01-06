Here Are Some of the Best Looks From the Golden Globes

Fasten your seatbelts, fashion fans. With some of Hollywood's most fashion-forward stars up for awards this year, it's going to be an eventful season. And the Golden Globes got it all started, with stars (and their stylists) marking their territory at one of Hollywood's splashiest events, the AP reports. Big this year: lots of sparkle and shine. Some notable looks from Sunday night's awards show:
- Ariana Grande: She didn't wear pink, the favored color of Glinda the Good. But Wicked star Grande evoked another Ozian color—yellow (of the yellow brick road, of course) in Givenchy haute couture.
- Mikey Madison: Few red-carpet arrivals were more anticipated than that of Mikey Madison, the breakout Anora star who's been making waves in the fashion world, too, this season. Madison wore a shiny gold, strapless column gown from Bottega Veneta that emphasized her much-discussed fashion transformation into classic movie-star glamour.
- Ali Wong: Actor-comedian Wong wasn't easy to miss on the carpet: She wore a cascading gown of bright fire-engine red tulle. The grand Balenciaga number was accessorized with a satin belt and glamorous black spandex opera gloves, almost up to the shoulder.
- Zoë Kravitz: She went traditional with a black velvet Saint Laurent gown featuring a plunging neckline, with a sweet pastel pink silk bow around her waist. She was a favorite of Kevin Hyunh, InStyle's fashion director, who said he loved how she "channeled old-school Hollywood glamour."
- Glen Powell: The actor eschewed the tie and instead channeled casual glamour in an open-necked brown shirt and black velvet jacket, by Giorgio Armani.
