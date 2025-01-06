Muckraking Reporter's Body Found in a Septic Tank

A missing Indian journalist and YouTuber well known for his reports on corruption within the construction industry was found dead on Friday, his body discovered in a septic tank in Bijapur. The Guardian reports on the death of Mukesh Chandrakar, said to be 32 or 33, who was reported missing by his family on New Year's Day. Police say the septic tank where Chandrakar's body was found was on the property of a construction contractor named Suresh Chandrakar, who the BBC notes is a relative of Mukesh Chandrakar.

According to local cops, the septic tank had been covered in newly positioned concrete slabs. Police, who found the body after tracking Mukesh Chandrakar's phone, also say there was evidence of blunt force trauma on his body, suggesting foul play, and that they believe his death may be tied to reporting he'd done on a recent alleged road-construction scam. The Hindu reports that Suresh Chandrakar, the police's main suspect in the reporter's apparent murder, was arrested Sunday night in Hyderabad after a couple of days on the run.

Three others, including two of Suresh Chandrakar's siblings, were also arrested. Now, Indian journalists and media watchdogs are demanding an investigation into Mukesh Chandrakar's death, with the head of the Bastar Journalist Association calling it a "dark chapter," per the Guardian. They're also asking for police and the government to offer more safety measures for reporters who are working on possibly risky assignments. According to Reporters Without Borders, nearly 30 journalists in India have been killed over the past 10 years or so due to their reporting. (More journalists killed stories.)