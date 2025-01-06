TMZ: That's an Engagement Ring on Zendaya's Finger

The celebrity gossip mill went into overdrive Sunday night over Zendaya's appearance at the Golden Globes—while wearing a diamond ring on that finger. Now TMZ reports its sources confirm the actor is engaged to fellow thespian Tom Holland. Those sources say he asked her to marry him between Christmas and New Year's at one her family homes in the US in a "very romantic and intimate" proposal involving just the two of them. The two have been dating since 2021, after initially dating in 2017, reports Page Six; the two met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming.