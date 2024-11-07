Judge Orders Giuliani to Hand Over Mercedes

A combative Rudy Giuliani said a civil case to take his most prized assets was like "a political persecution" before he entered a New York City courthouse Thursday to explain to a federal judge why he hasn't surrendered his valuables as part of a $148 million defamation judgment. Judge Lewis Liman ordered the former New York City mayor to report to court after lawyers for the two former Georgia election workers who were awarded the massive judgment visited Giuliani's Manhattan apartment last week only to discover it had been cleared out weeks earlier. The judge had set an Oct. 29 deadline for the longtime ally of once-and-future President Trump to surrender many of his possessions to lawyers for Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss.