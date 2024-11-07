Judge Orders Giuliani to Hand Over Mercedes

A combative Rudy Giuliani said a civil case to take his most prized assets was like "a political persecution" before he entered a New York City courthouse Thursday to explain to a federal judge why he hasn't surrendered his valuables as part of a $148 million defamation judgment. Judge Lewis Liman ordered the former New York City mayor to report to court after lawyers for the two former Georgia election workers who were awarded the massive judgment visited Giuliani's Manhattan apartment last week only to discover it had been cleared out weeks earlier. The judge had set an Oct. 29 deadline for the longtime ally of once-and-future President Trump to surrender many of his possessions to lawyers for Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss.
The possessions include his $5 million Upper East Side apartment, a 1980 Mercedes once owned by movie star Lauren Bacall, a shirt signed by New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio, dozens of luxury watches, and other valuables. When he arrived at Manhattan federal court, Giuliani told reporters that he has not stood in the way of the court's orders, the AP reports.
- "Every bit of property that they want is available, if they are entitled to it," he said. "Now, the law says they're not entitled to a lot of them. For example, they want my grandfather's watch, which is 150 years old. That's a bit of an heirloom. Usually you don't get those unless you're involved in a political persecution. In fact, having me here today is like a political persecution."
- During the court proceeding, which lasted over an hour, a lawyer for Freeman and Moss and a lawyer for Giuliani disputed whether Giuliani has done all he can to turn over assets. Liman ordered Giuliani to hand over the Mercedes by Monday. Giuliani arrived at a polling place in Florida in the car on Tuesday.
- At the hearing, Aaron Nathan, an attorney for the election workers, complained that efforts to get assets were met by "delay and then evasion." Giuliani spoke directly to the judge at one point, saying he'd been "treated rudely" by those trying to take control of his assets.
