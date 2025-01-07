Opinion: Biden Blew It With US Steel Move

President Biden describes himself as the most "pro-union president" in history, but economics columnist Catherine Rampell writes that he betrayed union workers by blocking Nippon Steel's acquisition of US Steel. What's unusual here is that by moving against the Japanese company, Biden gave the United Steelworkers union exactly what it wanted, Rampell notes. But she argues that both union leaders and the president might end up hurting actual steelworkers in the process. Her essay spells out how US Steel "has been struggling for decades" and relying on government help to stay in business. The Nippon deal made sense for all parties involved, except perhaps the "ego-sensitive" union leaders.