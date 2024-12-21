Death Toll Rises After 'Dreadful' Attack in Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised to investigate "in depth" an attack Friday at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, in which a car that plowed into the crowds there left five dead, including a child, and injured more than 200. Appearing at a Saturday presser with Saxony-Anhalt Gov. Reiner Haseloff, the German leader called it a "dreadful tragedy," while Haseloff said it was "astonishing" and "unimaginable that something like this could happen in Germany," per the BBC . The British broadcaster also has footage of when the suspect, a Saudi national, was arrested.

Details on the attack are still trickling out, but the suspect has been IDed by officials as Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, a 50-year-old psychiatrist who's said to have been in Germany for nearly two decades and has described himself as a Saudi dissident and expressed anti-Islam views, per the Washington Post. One official says that authorities are searching Abdulmohsen's home in Bernburg, about 30 miles from the scene of the attack, and that cops think he may have been under the influence at the time of the incident.

"It was like something out of a bad movie," a firefighter who was on the scene after the black BMW drove into the market tells Bild. Although far-right accounts online rushed to accuse the attacker of being an Islamic terrorist, the AP notes that the suspect has identified himself on his X account as a former Muslim and regularly posts and retweets anti-Islam content, including accusing German officials of ignoring the "Islamism of Europe." He has also offered support for the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, party—the same party recently endorsed by Elon Musk. (More Germany stories.)