Here Are Your Golden Globes Winners

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet's 215-minute postwar epic, was crowned best drama film at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday , putting one of 2024's most ambitious films on course to be a major contender at the Academy Awards, the AP reports. The Brutalist, shot in VistaVision and being released with an intermission, also won best director for Corbet and best actor for Adrian Brody. The film, about a Jewish artist in the aftermath of World War II, bears many connections to one of Brody's most renowned films, The Pianist. The genre-shifting trans musical Emilia Pérez won best film, comedy or musical, handing Jacques Audiard's movie a major prize and elevating the Oscar chances of Netflix's top Oscar contender. It also won best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña, best song ("El Mal"), and best non-English language film.

The night's big actor winners included some surprises. One shocker was Demi Moore's win for best actress in a comedy or musical. Her comeback performance in The Substance, about a Hollywood star who resorts to an experimental process to regain her youth, landed the 62-year-old Moore her first Globe—a victory that came over the heavily favored Mikey Madison of Anora. Best actress in a drama film was a surprise, too. The Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres won for her performance in I'm Still Here, a based-on-a-true-story drama about a family living through the disappearance of political dissident Rubens Paiva in 1970s Rio de Janeiro.

Other winners included best actor in a musical or comedy to Sebastian Stan for A Different Man, best supporting actor to Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain, best screenplay to Conclave, and best animated film to Flow. Most of the TV winners were oft-awarded series, including the Emmy champ Shogun (best drama series), Hacks (best comedy series), The Bear, and Baby Reindeer. Meanwhile, Aubrey Plaza, who was originally set to present, did not show up following the death of her husband, Entertainment Weekly reports. Corbet honored the late filmmaker, Jeff Baena, in his acceptance speech.