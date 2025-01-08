Zuckerberg Sports Watch Costing Nearly $1M

As he announced Meta's decision to do away with third-party fact-checking on Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg was not exactly giving off a "one of us" vibe: The CEO was wearing a Swiss watch worth nearly a million bucks. As Bloomberg explains, the "extremely rare" Greubel Forsey "Hand Made 1" timepiece will set a person back $895,500 plus tax. The watchmaker produces just two or three of its "Hand Made" models each year. Zuck has previously been seen in other pricey watches by brands including Patek Philippe and FP Journe. In 2019, Esquire called the Hand Made 1 "the most artisanal watch in the world" and reported it takes 6,000 hours to assemble and hand-finish one. (More Mark Zuckerberg stories.)