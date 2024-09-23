California Sues ExxonMobil Over Recycling 'Myth'

State blames the industry giant for creating a world filled with unrecyclable plastic
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 23, 2024 2:46 PM CDT
California has just filed a blockbuster lawsuit against ExxonMobil, alleging that the industry giant has been lying for years about how easy it is to recycle plastic, reports the Guardian.

  • "For decades, ExxonMobil has been deceiving the public to convince us that plastic recycling could solve the plastic waste and pollution crisis when they clearly knew this wasn't possible," said state attorney general Rob Bonta. The suit is the culmination of a two-year state investigation.
  • The company is one of the world's biggest manufacturers of substances used to make plastics, and the state blames it for "creating an environmental blight that has cost the state billions of dollars to clean," per the Los Angeles Times. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

  • The lawsuit asserts that the company has falsely promoted the claim that virtually all plastic is recyclable, even though the figure is estimated to be 5% or 6% in the US, per the Washington Post. Americans have continued buying plastic products deluded by this belief, asserts the suit, which specifically cites the "chasing arrows" logo on plastic products as being misleading to consumers.
  • In an interview with the New York Times, Bonta said the company's "myth of recycling" had fueled the world's plastic pollution. A consortium of environmental groups including the Sierra Club filed a similar lawsuit against ExxonMobil on Monday as well. The company had not responded publicly as of early Monday afternoon.
