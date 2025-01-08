US /
NFL

NFL Ruled the Airwaves in 2024

League claimed 72 of the top 100 TV broadcasts last year, according to Nielsen ratings
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 8, 2025 7:34 AM CST
NFL Claims 72 of Top 100 TV Broadcasts in 2024
An NFL football is seen before a football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina.   (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Netflix recently announced that it marked its "most-watched Christmas Day ever," largely thanks to NFL matchups that day. That's not the only viewing victory claimed by the league of late: Sportico reports that, based on Nielsen ratings, the NFL claimed 72 of the 100 most-watched broadcasts of 2024, with last February's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in the No. 1 spot with 123.7 million viewers.

Compare that with eight years ago, when the league only nabbed 66 of those top 100 airings. In 2023, however, the NFL claimed a staggering 93 broadcasts in the top 100, and both Sportico and SportsPro note that the league likely took a hit this year due to election year coverage—political programming took up 16 of the top 100 broadcasts. The teams that drew the most viewers: the Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Check out what other stragglers made the list here. (More NFL stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X