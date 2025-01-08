Biden Becomes a Great-Grandfather

The oldest president in US history is now a great-grandfather. "The good news is, I'm a great-grandfather as of today," President Biden told reporters in California on Wednesday after receiving a briefing on the Los Angeles wildfires. NBC News reports that Biden said his granddaughter Naomi Biden gave birth to "a 10-pound, four-ounce baby girl," then corrected himself to say "baby boy."

Naomi Biden, Hunter Biden's 31-year-old daughter, disclosed that she was pregnant on Election Day but didn't provide a due date. She is one of the president's seven grandchildren, CBS News reports. In a Sunday interview with USA Today, Biden said, "I'm about to be a great-grandfather, Jesus God," adding: "I'm going out to California. She's due to have a cesarean on the 8th of January." In 2022, Naomi Biden married Peter Neal at the White House. The South Lawn ceremony was the first at the White House for a grandchild of a sitting president. (More Naomi Biden stories.)