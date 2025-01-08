Biden Becomes a Great-Grandfather

He says granddaughter Naomi gave birth to a baby boy in California
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 8, 2025 3:12 PM CST
Biden Becomes a Great-Grandfather
Naomi Biden Neal and Peter Neal arrive for the State Dinner with President Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2023,   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The oldest president in US history is now a great-grandfather. "The good news is, I'm a great-grandfather as of today," President Biden told reporters in California on Wednesday after receiving a briefing on the Los Angeles wildfires. NBC News reports that Biden said his granddaughter Naomi Biden gave birth to "a 10-pound, four-ounce baby girl," then corrected himself to say "baby boy."

Naomi Biden, Hunter Biden's 31-year-old daughter, disclosed that she was pregnant on Election Day but didn't provide a due date. She is one of the president's seven grandchildren, CBS News reports. In a Sunday interview with USA Today, Biden said, "I'm about to be a great-grandfather, Jesus God," adding: "I'm going out to California. She's due to have a cesarean on the 8th of January." In 2022, Naomi Biden married Peter Neal at the White House. The South Lawn ceremony was the first at the White House for a grandchild of a sitting president. (More Naomi Biden stories.)

