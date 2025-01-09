For Los Angeles, 2 More Days of 'Red Flag' Weather

The last two days have brought unrelenting news of unprecedented wildfires in California. Weary residents and firefighters, however, still face two more days of high-risk fire weather, reports the Los Angeles Times. Almost all of Los Angeles County will remain under what's known as a red flag warning through Friday night.

Brief wind break: The region's notorious Santa Ana winds, which have played a large role in the fires' spread, abated somewhat on Thursday, notes the AP. However, the winds were expected to pick back up again Thursday night. "Nothing like we saw [Wednesday] with the gusts of 80 to 100 mph winds, but certainly enough to present some issues for the fires," meteorologist Mike Wofford tells the LA newspaper. "At least until the middle of next week we're going to be in that pattern."