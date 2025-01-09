US / Palisades Fire For Los Angeles, 2 More Days of 'Red Flag' Weather But firefighters report good news on the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 9, 2025 11:06 AM CST Copied Fallon Prockiw-Kline stands in front of her home, which was damaged by the Palisades Fire, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) See 2 more photos The last two days have brought unrelenting news of unprecedented wildfires in California. Weary residents and firefighters, however, still face two more days of high-risk fire weather, reports the Los Angeles Times. Almost all of Los Angeles County will remain under what's known as a red flag warning through Friday night. Brief wind break: The region's notorious Santa Ana winds, which have played a large role in the fires' spread, abated somewhat on Thursday, notes the AP. However, the winds were expected to pick back up again Thursday night. "Nothing like we saw [Wednesday] with the gusts of 80 to 100 mph winds, but certainly enough to present some issues for the fires," meteorologist Mike Wofford tells the LA newspaper. "At least until the middle of next week we're going to be in that pattern." Hollywood reprieve: The dip in winds contributed to a rare bit of good news in regard to the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills. Firefighters were able to keep that wildfire largely in check, reducing the threat to landmarks including the Hollywood Bowl, the Walk of Fame, and the Hollywood sign. "We hit it hard and fast and Mother Nature was a little nicer to us today than she was yesterday," explained Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott. Evacuation orders in the area were lifted Thursday morning, per the AP. The fires: That still leaves the larger Palisades, Eaton, Lidia, and Hurst fires, which have consumed about 45 square miles, an area roughly the size of San Francisco. The death toll remained at five late Thursday morning. This Washington Post map tracks all the fires. (More Palisades Fire stories.) See 2 more photos Report an error