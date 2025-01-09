Tom Brady Wants His Old Coach on His New Team: Report

Bill Belichick has a new gig, and Tom Brady might like him to have a different new gig. As NFL.com reports, Brady reached out to his longtime coach at the New England Patriots and asked if he might like to coach the Las Vegas Raiders—of which Brady holds a minority interest. The Raiders fired their head coach on Tuesday, and Brady reportedly believes that Belichick is the key to stringing together a winning team; the two combined for six Super Bowl championships in New England.
Belichick in December inked a five-year deal with the University of North Carolina, and CBS Sports notes that at the time of his signing, he suggested he wouldn't bail should the NFL come calling. "I didn't come here to leave," he said. (Though years ago, Belichick famously coached the New York Jets for all of a day before leaving for New England, as CBS recounts.) Belichick has since hired his son as a defensive coordinator at UNC. Should Belichick decide to relocate to the desert, his contract at UNC includes a $10 million buyout should he leave before June 1. (More Bill Belichick stories.)