Everyone in LA County Gets Evacuation Warning (Accidentally)

Increasing panic as yet another wildfire broke out in the Los Angeles area Thursday, an evacuation warning was sent in error to all residents of LA County. After the Kenneth Fire broke out in West Hills, a technical issue caused the emergency alert that was meant only for those impacted by that fire to instead be sent to almost 10 million people, NBC News reports. "An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued in your area," read the warning sent to people's phones, accompanied by a loud buzz. A second alert later followed, telling people to disregard the first, but the mistaken alarm added to the general sense of panic, Fox 11 reports.

"I have been informed the evacuation warning that many of us just received on our phones was mistakenly issued countywide due to a technical error," a county supervisor posted on X. The director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management later issued a statement clarifying, "This warning was intended only for residents of Calabasas and Agoura Hills, and those within the West Hills community of Los Angeles." He added, "We understand that these wildfires have created great anxiety, hardship and distress among our residents, and we are committed to sharing accurate information." Many evacuation warnings were later lifted as forward progress of the fire was stopped. It was mapped at 1,000 acres and was 35% contained as of Thursday night. (More California wildfires stories.)