Wildfires Force NFL Playoff Game to Move

The NFL has moved the Rams' wild-card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings to Arizona after days of devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area, the AP reports. The game will be played Monday night at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, in suburban Glendale, Arizona. The league announced the decision Thursday, a few hours after yet another fire broke out in an area several miles from the Rams' training complex in the Woodland Hills neighborhood. The Rams canceled the post-practice media availability for their players to allow everyone to get home quickly. In a brief statement, the league said the decision was made "in the interest of public safety."
Los Angeles has been besieged by multiple wildfires all week following two days of extraordinary wind across the vast metropolitan area. The newest fire triggered an evacuation order in West Hills, a suburban neighborhood directly northwest of the Rams' complex. The Kenneth Fire ballooned in size—charring over a square mile—within hours of igniting. While none of the fires was burning near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood—which is southwest of downtown Los Angeles—the NFL opted to move the game amid concerns about air quality, the strain put on the community, and the possible demands on police and fire department personnel. Game relocations are very rare in the NFL, but not unprecedented. Wildfires forced another one in 2003.
