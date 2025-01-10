Appeals Court Won't Block Release of Special Counsel Report

A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a bid to block the public release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on President-elect Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, the AP reports. The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals turned down an emergency challenge aimed at keeping under wraps the report expected to detail unflattering revelations about Trump's failed effort to cling to power in the election he lost to President Biden. A separate volume of the same special counsel report—related to Trump's hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate—will not become public while the case against two co-defendants of the president-elect remains pending, the Justice Department has said.

Even with the appeals court ruling, though, the election interference report will not immediately be released, and there's no guarantee it will be as more legal wrangling is expected. A lower court ruling from Trump-appointed US District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida temporarily blocking the Justice Department from releasing the report remains in place for three days. The defendants may now ask Cannon to rule on the merits of their request to block the report, which she did not do earlier when she granted their emergency motion. They could also conceivably ask the conservative-dominated Supreme Court to intervene. A Trump spokesperson called Smith's report an "unconstitutional, one-sided, falsehood-ridden screed." (Also Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to halt Trump's sentencing in his hush-money case.)