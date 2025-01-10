A man who fired a gun inside a restaurant in the nation's capital after a fake online conspiracy theory called "Pizzagate" motivated him to do so nearly a decade ago was shot and killed by North Carolina police during a weekend traffic stop. Edgar Welch was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by officers in Kannapolis on Saturday night, according to a city police news release, per the AP . One of the officers recognized the car as the vehicle of someone he had arrested, the release said, and who had an outstanding warrant for a felony probation violation—Welch.

When the officers approached the vehicle, police said, the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at one of the officers. After he was instructed to drop the weapon but didn't, two officers shot Welch, authorities said. He died at a hospital of his injuries two days later, according to the release. None of the officers, nor the driver and another passenger, was injured. In 2016, authorities said, Welch drove from North Carolina with an assault rifle to Comet Ping Pong restaurant in Washington after believing an unfounded conspiracy theory that prominent Democrats were operating a child sex trafficking ring out of the pizzeria. The fake theory, dubbed "Pizzagate," began circulating online during the 2016 presidential campaign.

He entered the restaurant armed and, as customers fled, shot at a locked closet. After realizing there were no children held captive in the pizzeria, Welch peacefully surrendered. No one was injured. At the time, Comet Ping Pong's owner, James Alefantis, said the conspiracy theory and subsequent violence from it traumatized him and his staff. Welch pleaded guilty to interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition and assault with a dangerous weapon in 2017. Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson, now a Supreme Court justice, subsequently sentenced him to four years in prison. The City of Kannapolis confirmed the man who died was the same one involved in the Pizzagate incident. The shooting of Welch, a resident of Salisbury, is under review by the State Bureau of Investigation, and the officers who fired at him are on administrative leave, per the department's protocol.