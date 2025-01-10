It's Pamela Anderson Like You've Never Seen Her Before

You're about to understand why Pamela Anderson received a Golden Globe nomination for her starring role in The Last Showgirl. The Gia Coppola-directed film, premiering Friday, has an 80% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with much talk of the commitment and vulnerability Anderson shows on screen.
- It's a "somber, character-driven drama that offers Anderson a meaty role, one she savors and masters in every scene," writes Randy Myers at the San Jose Mercury News, noting the performance "is most certainly worth awards notice." Anderson plays Shelly, a dancer who's devoted 30 years of her life to a Las Vegas show now at its end. The film "pulls back the curtain on the sexism and ageism that these women encounter," and throughout, Anderson "never hits one phony note," writes Myers.