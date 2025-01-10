Alec Baldwin Sues Over 'Malicious Prosecution'

The charges against Alec Baldwin stemming from the 2021 shooting on the set of Rust have been permanently dismissed —and he's now suing the prosecutors. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Baldwin accuses numerous prosecutors and sheriff's office employees of using their power to "pursue personal or political gain or harass the innocent" instead of seeking justice, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports. The lawsuit says the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was clearly an accident, but prosecutors "sought at every turn to scapegoat Baldwin for the acts and omissions of others, regardless of the evidence or the law."

The lawsuit, which also names the Santa Fe County Board of County Commissioners, accuses the defendants of "malicious abuse of process, intentional spoliation of evidence, defamation, and violation of the New Mexico Civil Rights Act," per People. State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin midtrial in July after finding that police and prosecutors had withheld key evidence from the defense. She said there were "signs of scorching prejudice" against Baldwin.

The lawsuit, which can be read here, includes a detailed account of the "panic and confusion" that unfolded after a live round was discharged from a gun Baldwin was holding, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, the New Mexican reports. Last month, Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey withdrew an appeal of the decision to dismiss the case. "In October 2023 the prosecution team became aware that Mr. Baldwin intended to file a retaliatory civil lawsuit," she told the AP on Thursday. "We look forward to our day in court." (More Alec Baldwin stories.)