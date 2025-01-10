Trump Sentenced in Hush Money Case

Ten days before his second inauguration, Donald Trump earned an unwanted distinction on Friday—he became the first president criminally sentenced. As expected, Trump received no jail time or any punishment in his conviction over a hush money payment to a former adult film star, reports the AP. Instead, Judge Juan M. Merchan granted what's known as an unconditional discharge, which the New York Times describes as a "rare and lenient alternative." Trump is appealing his conviction, per the Washington Post.

"This has been a very terrible experience," Trump told the court before the sentence was announced, per the Times. He characterized the case as a political vendetta, said his payments to Stormy Daniels were above-board, and called witness Michael Cohen a "totally discredited person." He added that voters vindicated him by electing him after the conviction. "I got indicted over calling a legal expense a legal expense," he said. "I just want to say I think it's an embarrassment to New York."

"I assume I'm still under a gag order," Trump told the judge. "But the fact is, I'm totally innocent." He concluded: "I was treated very, very unfairly, and I thank you very much."

The judge in explaining his sentence reiterated that Trump is still a citizen subject to prosecution, even if he has been elected president. "Sir, I wish you godspeed as you pursue your second term in office. Thank you," Merchan said.