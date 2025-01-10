Trump Sentenced in Hush Money Case

President-elect avoided jail time as expected, appeared in court via video
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 10, 2025 9:15 AM CST
Demonstrators protest outside Manhattan criminal court before the start of the sentencing in President-elect Trump's hush money case, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in New York.   (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Ten days before his second inauguration, Donald Trump earned an unwanted distinction on Friday—he became the first president criminally sentenced. As expected, Trump received no jail time or any punishment in his conviction over a hush money payment to a former adult film star, reports the AP. Instead, Judge Juan M. Merchan granted what's known as an unconditional discharge, which the New York Times describes as a "rare and lenient alternative." Trump is appealing his conviction, per the Washington Post.

  • "This has been a very terrible experience," Trump told the court before the sentence was announced, per the Times. He characterized the case as a political vendetta, said his payments to Stormy Daniels were above-board, and called witness Michael Cohen a "totally discredited person." He added that voters vindicated him by electing him after the conviction. "I got indicted over calling a legal expense a legal expense," he said. "I just want to say I think it's an embarrassment to New York."
  • "I assume I'm still under a gag order," Trump told the judge. "But the fact is, I'm totally innocent." He concluded: "I was treated very, very unfairly, and I thank you very much."
  • The judge in explaining his sentence reiterated that Trump is still a citizen subject to prosecution, even if he has been elected president. "Sir, I wish you godspeed as you pursue your second term in office. Thank you," Merchan said.

  • The sentence: Under New York state law, an unconditional discharge can be invoked when a judge is "of the opinion that no proper purpose would be served by imposing any condition upon the defendant's release." In this case, the conviction stands, but Trump gets no jail, probation, or fines. The president-elect did not attend the sentencing in person. Instead, he appeared by video in the Manhattan courtroom from his Mar-a-Lago residence.
  • Prosecutor: During Friday's hearing, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass laid into Trump: "This defendant has caused enduring damage to public perception of the criminal justice system and has placed officers of the court in harm's way," he said.
  • Trump attorney: After Steinglass spoke, Todd Blanche countered that prosecutors brought the case only after Trump announced his run for the presidency, calling it blatant election interference.
  • Trump had asked the Supreme Court to block the sentencing, but it declined. "I'll do my little thing tomorrow," Trump said after the high court ruled against him on Thursday night. "They can have fun with their political opponent."
  • The jury convicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
(More President-elect Trump stories.)

X