Biden Plans Farewell to Nation

President Biden will deliver a farewell address to the nation on Wednesday, days before his term as the 46th president ends. The speech will be Biden's fifth from the Oval Office, CBS News reports; the most recent one was his explanation for dropping out of the presidential race last summer. The address—a tradition that dates to the end of George Washington's presidency—is scheduled for 8pm ET.

The president also plans to assess his foreign policy legacy in an address at the State Department on Monday, the Hill reports. An administration official said Biden will make his case that the US is in command globally and that the outgoing president will be leaving the nation's foreign policy operation in better shape than it was when Donald Trump left office after his first term. (More President Biden stories.)