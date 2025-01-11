Zelensky: Ukraine Has 2 North Korean Soldiers

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Ukraine has captured two wounded North Korean soldiers who were fighting along with Russian forces in Kursk and is now questioning them in Kyiv. It's the first time his government has acknowledged holding North Koreans since a force of thousands was deployed to Russia last fall, the Washington Post reports. "This was not an easy task," Zelensky posted on Instagram along with photos said to be of the prisoners. "Russian forces and other North Korean military personnel usually execute their wounded to erase any evidence of North Korea's involvement in the war against Ukraine."

The photos were of two men on cots in a room with bars over the windows, per the AP. One man's jaw was bandaged, and the other had bandages around his hands and wrists. Zelensky said that they're receiving medical treatment and that journalists would be allowed access to them. "The world needs to know the truth about what is happening," he wrote. Ukrainian officials said the South Korean intelligence service is helping with translations during questioning. Ukraine recently has renewed its press in the Kursk region of Russia, after losing territory to a counterattack that began in August.