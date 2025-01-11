Former Child Actor Killed in LA Fires

A former child actor is tragically among the victims of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Rory Sykes, who was on the British TV show Kiddy Kapers in the '90s, died at his family's home in Malibu on Wednesday, according to his mother, Shelley Sykes. He was 32. People reports the announcement was made in a post on X.

Sykes, who was blind and had cerebral palsy, had only recently relocated to the US after living in Australia, according to 9 News. He was living in a cottage on his family's 17-acre estate when the Palisades Fire set it ablaze. His mother said she tried to save him, but she claims she was unable to because the water had been turned off by Las Virgenes Municipal Water and she was injured.

"He said, 'Mom, leave me,' and no mom can leave their kid. I've got a broken arm. I couldn't lift him. I couldn't move him." The fire department said Sykes died from carbon monoxide poisoning. As of Friday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said the wildfires have caused at least 11 deaths since they broke out earlier in the week. (More Palisades Fire stories.)