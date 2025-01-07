Chick-fil-A Patrons Aren't Thrilled With Menu Change

Chick-fil-A recently copped to making a "slight adjustment" in the recipe for its Waffle Potato Fries to help them stay crispy longer—but it looks like many customers would rather have slightly soggier fries made the old way. Even though the fast-food chicken chain says that the update doesn't include "any of the nine major allergens," it does feature a new coating made with pea starch, a thickening agent, raising allergy concerns among consumers, reports Quartz .

"Please!! So many kiddos with peanut allergies also cannot eat peas!! Unfortunately we won't be able to eat there anymore now," wrote one customer on an unrelated Chick-fil-A post on Instagram. Others didn't care so much about the allergen factor, but simply didn't care for the taste. "Your new fries are terrible. I can't even eat them anymore and they were my favorite thing. Please go back!" another disgruntled patron complained. A statement from the chain to Today simply noted that the recipe isn't new and has been tested for more than a year.