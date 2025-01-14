A Growing Problem: Bogus Arrests Over Facial Recognition

As more police departments across the US adopt facial-recognition technology, a Washington Post investigation finds that wrongful arrests are a growing problem. The story uncovers eight such bogus arrests, but warns they "are probably a small sample of the problem" because most departments are not required to disclose when they use the AI technology. The investigation also finds multiple incidents in which police took "shortcuts" with the technology—they made an arrest after getting a match without checking alibis or otherwise corroborating evidence. This is happening even despite departmental policies about the shortcomings of leads generated by artificial intelligence.

The exact number of false arrests is impossible to know, as is even the number of departments deploying the tech. One industry leader, Clearview AI, boasts that 3,100 police departments across the country use its software, which amounts to about 16% of all departments. The company, however, does not identify most of them. St. Louis public defender Brooke Lima, who helped exonerate one of the eight people wrongly arrested, asks two questions central to the story: "What are police departments being told about how they can and should use this? And who's enforcing that?" (Read the full story.)