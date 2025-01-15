Red Dye No. 3 Banned From Foods

US regulators on Wednesday banned the dye called Red 3 from the nation's food supply, reports the AP , nearly 35 years after it was barred from cosmetics because of potential cancer risk. Food and Drug Administration officials granted a 2022 petition filed by two dozen food safety and health advocates, who urged the agency to revoke authorization for the substance that gives some candies, snack cakes, and maraschino cherries a bright red hue. The agency said it was taking the action as a "matter of law" because some studies have found that the dye caused cancer in lab rats. Officials cited a statute known as the Delaney Clause, which requires the FDA to ban any additive found to cause cancer in people or animals.

The dye is also known as erythrosine, or FD&C Red No. 3. The ban removes it from the list of approved color additives in foods, dietary supplements, and oral medicines, such as cough syrups. Food manufacturers will have until January 2027 to remove the dye from their products, while makers of ingested drugs have until January 2028. Other countries still allow for certain uses of the dye, but imported foods must meet the new US requirement. "This is a welcome, but long overdue, action from the FDA: removing the unsustainable double standard in which Red 3 was banned from lipstick but permitted in candy," said Dr. Peter Lurie, director of the group Center for Science in the Public Interest, which led the petition effort.

It's not clear whether the ban will face legal challenges from food manufacturers, as evidence hasn't determined that the dye causes cancer when consumed by humans. At a hearing in December, FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf suggested that's a risk. "When we do ban something, it will go to court," he told members of Congress. "And if we don't have the scientific evidence, we will lose in court." When the FDA declined to allow Red 3 in cosmetics and topical drugs in 1990, the color additive was already permitted in foods and ingested drugs. Because research showed then that the way the dye causes cancer in rats didn't apply to humans, "the FDA did not take action to revoke the authorization of Red No. 3 in food," the agency has said on its website.