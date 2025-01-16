Family Sues Prison Guards Over Fatal Beating

The son of an inmate who died after a prolonged beating by New York state prison guards said in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday that his father's attackers "systematically and casually beat him to death" in a correctional system that tolerates violence. Robert Brooks, 43, died on Dec. 10, a day after the beating at Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York. Body camera video shows officers repeatedly punching and kicking Brooks, whose hands were cuffed behind his back. Officers struck him in the chest with a shoe and lifted him by the neck and dropped him, the AP reports, while employees who were watching the beating appeared indifferent.

His son, Robert Brooks Jr., sued more than a dozen guards implicated in the attack, as well as the head of the prison at that time and the commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. "I want the name Robert L. Brooks to be known forever and not just for his last final moments," his son said at a news conference. He described feeling helpless and devastated while watching the video but said the world needed to see the images. "They have the power to spark the change we need," he said.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, alleges that defendants used excessive force and were indifferent to Brooks' serious medical need, per the AP. It also claims gross negligence and wrongful death. New York state cannot be sued for civil rights violations in federal court, so a separate action against the state will be filed in the state Court of Claims, attorneys for the family said. The family has yet to be told why Brooks had been transferred to Marcy from another facility earlier that day or what he was doing before the assault, attorney Steve Schwarz said. He had served nine years of a 12-year sentence for assault.