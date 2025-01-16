US Sues Southwest Over 'Chronically Delayed' Flights

The Transportation Department filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, saying passengers were harmed by certain "chronically delayed" flights. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said airlines have "a legal obligation" to give customers realistic schedules to avoid deceiving them, the New York Times reports. "Today's action sends a message to all airlines that the department is prepared to go to court in order to enforce passenger protections," he said in a statement. The flights cited were between Chicago Midway and Oakland, as well as between Baltimore and Cleveland, in 2022. They arrived late almost 200 times between that April and August, per CNBC .

The government wants Southwest to pay more than $2.1 million in civil penalties in the case. The airline said it's disappointed that the department "chose to file a lawsuit over two flights that occurred more than two years ago." Since the government policy went into effect in 2009, Southwest said, it's operated more than 20 million flights without violating it. A "chronically delayed" flight is one operated at least 10 times a month that's late by at least 30 minutes more than half the time. According to the aviation data provider Cirium, Southwest canceled fewer than 1% of its flights last year, though more than 22% arrived at least 15 minutes late. Delta, United, Alaska, and American posted fewer comparable delays.

Frontier also was hit with a fine of $650,000 for operating chronically delayed flights, the government said Wednesday. Of that, $325,000 will be suspended if Frontier has no violations for the next year years. JetBlue Airways was fined $2 million earlier this month in a similar case. (More Southwest Airlines stories.)