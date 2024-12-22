New York Fires 14 Prison Staffers Over Fatal Beating

New York's governor has ordered more than a dozen prison staffers to be fired over the fatal beating of an inmate earlier this month, per the AP . Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that she has directed the state's corrections department commissioner to begin the process of terminating 14 workers involved in the fatal attack at the Marcy Correctional Facility. Robert Brooks died on Dec. 10 after an encounter with officers the day earlier at the prison located in Oneida County. Hochul's office didn't elaborate on the circumstances leading up to the death but said her decision comes after an internal review.

"The vast majority of correction officers do extraordinary work under difficult circumstances, and we are all grateful for their service," the Democrat said in a statement. "But we have no tolerance for individuals who cross the line, break the law and engage in unnecessary violence or targeted abuse." The corrections department on Saturday provided a list of 13 employees, including correctional officers, sergeants, and a nurse, who have been suspended without pay as well as another correctional officer who has resigned.

But the agency declined to provide more details about the incident other than to say that Brooks was pronounced dead at a hospital in Utica in the early morning hours on Dec. 10. The 43-year-old had been serving a 12-year prison sentence for first-degree assault since 2017, according to the department.