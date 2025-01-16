Bondi Hedges on 2020 Vote, Investigating Jack Smith

President-elect Trump's choice for attorney general sought to reassure Democratic senators Wednesday that her Justice Department would not prosecute anyone for political purposes, but she would not rule out investigations of his adversaries. Pam Bondi's often-testy confirmation hearing centered on concerns that Trump would seek to use the department to exact retribution against opponents, including the investigators who investigated him, the AP reports. Democrats pressed Bondi on whether she could maintain the department's independence and say no to the president if asked to do something unethical, while Republicans welcomed her as a course correction for a Justice Department they say has pursued a liberal agenda and unfairly pursued Trump—an effort that resulted in two indictments. Questions and answers included:
- Kash Patel: The name of Trump's choice to run the FBI came up often. Patel has said he'd "come after" and the people on his list of "government gangsters." She endorsed Trump's judgment in making the selection but made a point about the chain of command, per the Washington Post. "Mr. Patel would fall under me and the Department of Justice," she said. Patel's Senate confirmation hearing has not been scheduled, per the New York Times.
- Prosecutions of Trump foes: Although Bondi said "no one should be prosecuted for political purposes," she left the door open when it came to special counsel Jack Smith, who won the indictments. "I haven't seen the file ... I haven't looked at anything," Bondi answered, per the AP. "It would be irresponsible of me to make a commitment regarding anything ... without looking at the file." She later said, "What I've seen on the news is horrible." Overall, she told the committee, "I will work to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice—and each of its components. Under my watch, the partisan weaponization of the Department of Justice will end."
- 2020 election: Asked by Sen. Dick Durbin who won the presidential election four years ago, Bondi said: "President Biden is the President of the United States. He was duly sworn in." The former Florida attorney general said there was a peaceful transfer of power, per the Hill, leaving out the attack on the Capitol. Bondi said there might have been election fraud in Pennsylvania, where she tried to challenge the results on Trump's behalf and failed. Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla asked if she had evidence for that, pointing out that Rudy Guiliani was disbarred for making similar false claims.
- Capitol riot: Bondi declined opportunities to distinguish her views from Trump's, including that the rioters arrested in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are "hostages" and "patriots." Her only answer to the widely reported quote—repeated is a Truth Social post last month—was, "I am not familiar with that statement."
In the end, Republican Sen. Chuck pronounced Bondi "eminently qualified" for the job, and Padilla agreed she appears headed for confirmation. Sen. Matt Gaetz was Trump's first choice
for attorney general. (Sen. Marco Rubio received a warmer reception
from colleagues at his confirmation hearing.)