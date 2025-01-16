Bondi Hedges on 2020 Vote, Investigating Jack Smith

President-elect Trump's choice for attorney general sought to reassure Democratic senators Wednesday that her Justice Department would not prosecute anyone for political purposes, but she would not rule out investigations of his adversaries. Pam Bondi's often-testy confirmation hearing centered on concerns that Trump would seek to use the department to exact retribution against opponents, including the investigators who investigated him, the AP reports. Democrats pressed Bondi on whether she could maintain the department's independence and say no to the president if asked to do something unethical, while Republicans welcomed her as a course correction for a Justice Department they say has pursued a liberal agenda and unfairly pursued Trump—an effort that resulted in two indictments. Questions and answers included: