2 Presidents Claim Credit for Gaza Deal

Is it the last major foreign policy achievement of the Biden administration or the first big win of the second Trump administration? President Biden and President-elect Trump both claimed credit Wednesday after mediators announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza. In a speech at the White House, Biden said the deal would take effect Sunday and credited "dogged and painstaking American diplomacy," the AP reports. "My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done," he said.

"Is this a joke?" Asked how much credit he would give to Trump's team, Biden said, "This is the exact framework of the deal I proposed back in May. Exact," the Guardian reports. He said because he knew the deal would have to be implemented by "the next team," he asked his team to coordinate closely with Trump's people "because that's what American presidents do." As he was leaving the room, a reporter called out, "Who deserves credit for this, Mr. President, you or Trump?" Biden turned around and replied, "Is that a joke?"