Warning of Dangers to US, Biden Says He Still Believes

President Biden bid farewell to the nation on Wednesday evening, taking pride in US achievements while warning of threats to "the idea of America"—including attacks on democratic institutions, misinformation spread by social media, and the rise of an oligarchy that concentrates money and power in the hands of a few Americans. One of the threats, he said, should be dealt with by amending the Constitution to say no president should have immunity for crimes committed while in office, the AP reports. After 50 years in public office—and listing accomplishments, dangers, and potential solutions—Biden closed his final address as president with, "Now it's your turn to stand guard."

As he spoke from the Oval Office of the White House with first lady Jill Biden in the room, the president committed to a peaceful transfer of power next week, giving the example of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire announced earlier in the day. "This plan was developed and negotiated by my team, and will be largely implemented by the incoming administration," Biden said, per the Washington Post, adding that he told his team to keep President-elect Trump's informed of the agreement, "because that's how it should be."

Acknowledging Dwight Eisenhower's farewell address that warned of the rise of a military-industrial complex, Biden said, "I'm equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex." Some of the world's wealthiest people, including the titans of technology, have lined up behind Trump, per the AP. Biden warned of "dangerous consequences" if the "abuse of power" by the few goes unchecked. He also called for imposing 18-year term limits for Supreme Court justices.

story continues below

"Farewell addresses are challenging, because they aim to put the capstone on an era at a time when most of the country has already moved on to the next one," author Robert Schlesinger said. In leaving Wednesday night, Biden expressed "my eternal thanks to you, the American people," as well as to his wife and family, members of his administration, service members, and Vice President Kamala Harris. He said he still believes "in the idea for which this nation stands." (More President Biden stories.)