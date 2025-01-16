Capital One Goes Down, Users' Deposits Go AWOL

Capital One isn't having such a hot couple of days : As USA Today reports, the banking behemoth was besieged Thursday morning by customers complaining that their deposits weren't showing up. Downdetector showed a bit north of 2,000 customers clocking outages around 8am, and the @AskCapitalOne handle on X was being asked plenty along the lines of : "Is anyone else having an issue with @CapitalOne? Can't reach anyone, online & app not working, this is insane."

Capital One's response to some of these consumers—"We know it's important to have your money when you need it, so we apologize for any inconvenience this is causing"—wasn't exactly placating those looking for their paychecks. Referencing the lawsuit the CFPB filed Tuesday against the bank, one customer said: "1 day Capital One gets exposed for deliberately underpaying interest rates on savings accounts & today people can't access their direct deposits?" (Capital One has had bigger problems than this.)