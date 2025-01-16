Eisenhower Coined a Phrase, and Biden Just Retooled it

When he delivered his farewell address to Americans on Wednesday night, President Biden warned that too much power was being concentrated in the hands of a small group of uber-rich people. And just as President Eisenhower famously warned of a "military industrial complex" and the "potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power" in his farewell address six decades ago, Biden warned of a "tech industrial complex" in modern America.

"Today an oligarchy is taking shape in America—of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, a fair shot for everyone to get ahead," said the president. He likened today's business titans to the "robber barons" of the 19th century. Read the full transcript.

A quick analysis from Bloomberg: "Taken as a whole, it offered a direct and populist critique of successor Donald Trump and his allies—many of whom are drawn from the ranks of the country's business and financial elite."