Wildfires May Have Contaminated LA's Water

Fire crews are making progress against the Los Angeles-area wildfires, but residents are facing fresh challenges including potentially contaminated drinking water. Utilities have issued "Do Not Use" or "Do Not Drink" notices in areas affected by the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, and experts say it could be some time before tap water is declared safe, NBC News reports.

VOCs. Wildfires in urban areas can contaminate water with harmful chemicals known as volatile organic compounds —VOCs—from sources including melted plastic, the Washington Post reports. Experts say it could take weeks to determine the scale of contamination, and since VOCs are chemicals, not bacteria, boiling water does not remove the risk. "Chemicals can't be killed. You have to physically remove them from the water," says Andrew Whelton, an engineering professor at Purdue University who researches fire-related water contamination.