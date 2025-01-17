Supreme Court Upholds Ban on TikTok

The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld the federal law banning TikTok beginning Sunday unless it's sold by its China-based parent company, holding that the risk to national security posed by its ties to China overrides concerns about limiting speech by the app or its 170 million users in the United States. A sale by parent company ByteDance doesn't appear imminent, and, although experts have said the app won't disappear from existing users' phones once the law takes effect on Sunday, new users won't be able to download it, and updates won't be available, per the AP . That will eventually render the app unworkable, the Justice Department has said in court filings.

Without a sale to an approved buyer, the law bars app stores operated by Apple, Google, and others from offering TikTok beginning on Sunday. Internet hosting services also will be prohibited from hosting TikTok. The decision came against the backdrop of unusual political agitation by President-elect Trump, who vowed that he could negotiate a solution, and the administration of President Biden, which has signaled it won't enforce the law beginning Sunday, his final full day in office. Trump, mindful of TikTok's popularity, and his own 14.7 million followers on the app, finds himself on the opposite side of the argument from prominent Senate Republicans who fault TikTok's Chinese owner for not finding a buyer before now.

It's unclear what options are open to Trump once he's sworn in as president on Monday. The law allowed for a 90-day pause in the restrictions on the app if there'd been progress toward a sale before it took effect. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who defended the law at the Supreme Court for the Democratic Biden administration, told the justices last week that it's uncertain whether the prospect of a sale once the law is in effect could trigger a 90-day respite for TikTok. Although ByteDance has said it won't sell, some investors have been eyeing it, including Trump's former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and billionaire businessman Frank McCourt. Elon Musk's name has also been bandied about. More here.