Apple Update to Stop Your iPhone's 'Hallucinations'

If you've seen some strange headlines emerge from your iPhone this year, it wasn't your imagination. Apple has now made a "rare admission of product failure" after its built-in AI software began generating "hallucinations" about current events and churning out false summaries of headlines to consumers, per CNN and the Washington Post.

Update: On Thursday, the tech giant released a beta update that effectively switches off the Apple Intelligence summaries of the notifications it receives via news and mobile apps, and all iPhones that support the platform will be hit with the update when the next operating system, iOS 18.3, is more widely released.