Report: TikTok to Go Dark Sunday

TikTok's days in the US are numbered—or are they? With a US ban slated to go into effect Sunday unless the platform divests from its Chinese-based parent company ByteDance, here are the options:



Shut down: Though doing so isn't required, TikTok plans to close the app to US users on Sunday, according to reporting by Reuters and the Information. Users trying to access the app will reportedly be directed to a website with information about the ban and will have the option to download their data so it isn't lost. But this could be temporary: It'll be up to President-elect Trump's Justice Department to enforce the law after he takes office on Monday, and Trump has said he's against the ban.