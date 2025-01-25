The Most Powerful Passports in the World

Those who have a passport from Singapore appear to have an edge on all other world travelers in one respect. A new assessment of the world's "most powerful passports" by Henley & Partners ranks Singapore's as No. 1 because it allows visa-free entry to 195 out of 227 global destinations, reports Quartz and CNN. The US passport sits in ninth place. Highlights from the rankings:

No. 1: Singapore (195)

No. 2: Japan (193)

Japan (193) No. 3: Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Spain are tied (192)