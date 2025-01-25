The Most Powerful Passports in the World

Singapore is No. 1 in a new ranking
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 25, 2025 8:32 AM CST
The Most Powerful Passports in the World
Singapore's passport is considered the most powerful in the world.   (Getty / tang90246)

Those who have a passport from Singapore appear to have an edge on all other world travelers in one respect. A new assessment of the world's "most powerful passports" by Henley & Partners ranks Singapore's as No. 1 because it allows visa-free entry to 195 out of 227 global destinations, reports Quartz and CNN. The US passport sits in ninth place. Highlights from the rankings:

  • No. 1:Singapore (195)
  • No. 2: Japan (193)
  • No. 3: Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Spain are tied (192)

  • No. 4: Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden are tied (191)
  • No. 5: Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, and the UK are tied (190)
  • The US: An American passport allows visa-free travel to 186 global destinations, good for a ninth-place tie with Estonia. Its rank has fallen from No. 2 since 2015.
  • The bottom: Afghanistan is at the very bottom of the list in 106th place, with just 26 destinations allowed. Just above it are Syria (27) and Iraq (31).

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X