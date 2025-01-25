Man Lives Underwater for 120 Days, Breaks World Record

Yeah, but what's the rent like? A German aerospace engineer just set the world record for living underwater for the longest time without depressurization. The Guardian reports Rudiger Koch, 59, spent 120 days in a submerged 320-square-foot capsule off the coast of Panama before emerging Friday in the presence of a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

"It was a great adventure and now it's over, there's almost a sense of regret actually," Koch said after leaving the capsule. "I enjoyed my time here very much." Celebrating with champagne and a cigar, he explained that one of the best parts was the view from the capsule's portholes. "It is beautiful when things calm down and it gets dark and the sea is glowing. It is impossible to describe. You have to experience that yourself." About halfway through his underwater stay, he told an AFP journalist that it wasn't just about the record: "What we are trying to do here is prove that the seas are actually a viable environment for human expansion," he said, per France24

Although the capsule was 36 feet below sea level, Koch wasn't exactly roughing it. Based 15 minutes away from shore, his space included many modern amenities, including a bed, toilet, TV, computer, internet, and an exercise bike. Although there was no shower, solar panels provided electricity, and there was a backup generator. The capsule was also attached to another chamber above the water that provided a way for Koch to receive food, visitors, and doctor visits. According to Guinness, Koch beat the record previously held by American Joseph Dituri, who lived 100 days in an underwater lodge in a Florida lagoon.