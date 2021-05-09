Elon Musk Tanks Dogecoin, Self-Owns on SNL

(Newser) – Eccentric tech billionaire Elon Musk hosted the May 8 Saturday Night Live, when he kicked things off with a monologue alongside his mom, revealed some personal info for the first time, managed to tank an entire crypto-currency, and squeeze in some self-owns in the show's first episode to ever be (as Axios notes) broadcast at once to over 100 countries in full. Here are key takeaways:



In his monologue Musk poked fun at his own monotonal speaking style, saying no one can tell when he's joking, per the AP. He went on to reveal for the first time that he's been diagnosed with Asperger's, putting him on the autism spectrum. Not so fast: Musk claimed to be the first person with Asperger's to host SNL, but many pointed out that Dan Akroyd, who last hosted in 2003, was actually the first.

Musk claimed to be the first person with Asperger's to host SNL, but many pointed out that Dan Akroyd, who last hosted in 2003, was actually the first. Mother's Day: Musk's mom, model Maye Musk, quipped that she hoped her Mother's Day gift wasn't Dogecoin, to which Musk responded, "It is."

