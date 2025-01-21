Cartoonist Jules Feiffer Dies at 95

Jules Feiffer, whose work won a Pulitzer and whose pen churned out cartoons, plays, screenplays, graphic novels, and children's books in what the Washington Post calls "one of the most humorously neurotic literary voices of his generation," has died at the age of 95. Feiffer first rose to prominence with an eponymous comic strip in the Village Voice that began in 1956; by the time it ended in 2000, it was syndicated to more than 100 newspapers.

Feiffer took harsh aim at the US war in Vietnam with his comics, and compared Washington's justification for the war to, as he said, "my mother's answer when I asked her to give me a reason for an action or decision she couldn't be bothered to explain or defend. The reason she gave that ended all discussion was 'Because.' My government was, in a sense, telling me 'Because.' And it made me every bit as outraged as I was at eight or nine."

Feiffer debuted the New York Times' first op-ed comic strip, and nabbed a Pulitzer for editorial cartooning in 1986 as well as a spot in the Comic Book Hall of Fame. His work extended to graphic novels, notes Comic Book Club Live, including Tantrum (1979), Kill My Mother (2014), Cousin Joseph (2016), and The Ghost Script (2018). His screenplay Carnal Knowledge was made into a 1971 movie starring Jack Nicholson and Art Garfunkel that eventually ended up before the Supreme Court on a question of obscenity. And Feiffer's work never ceased: He published his first graphic novel for young readers, Amazing Grapes, just last year. "It's a good thing I had no direction," he once wrote of his career. "I might have given up."