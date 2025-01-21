Former Days of Our Lives Actor Is Dead at 39

An actor best known for his roles on big soap operas has died at age 39, reports NBC News . Francisco San Martin, who rose to fame for portraying the character of Dario Hernandez on Days of Our Lives more than a decade ago, took his own life in his Los Angeles home last week, reports People . The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office report cited "ligature hanging" as the cause of death.

San Martin, who was born in Spain but raised in Montana, starred on Days of Our Lives for about a year starting in 2010. He also played estate manager Mateo on the Bold and the Beautiful, and film credits include Behind the Candelabra (2013) and Jane the Virgin (2017). "Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend," wrote Camila Banus, who played his sister on Days of Our Lives. (If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988.)