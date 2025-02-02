US / Trump administration Administration Removes Thousands of Web Pages Information taken down covers diseases, taxes, hate crimes By Bob Cronin, Newser Staff Posted Feb 2, 2025 2:15 PM CST Copied A page, top, from the Census.gov website that displayed on Jan. 24, about sexual orientation and gender identity, and the error page, bottom, showing the page is not available on Jan. 31, is photographed Friday. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) Agencies working to comply with President Trump's executive orders targeting diversity programs and "gender ideology" have taken down more than 8,000 government web pages in the past few days. A New York Times analysis shows public information has been removed about topics including vaccines, teenage dating violence, hate crimes, and scientific research. Aides had started changing White House websites as soon as Trump took office, per Axios. A sampling of the pages removed, per the Times: Hate crimes: All state-level hate crime data at the state level, as well as seven pages on hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people, were among the more than 180 pages taken down at the Department of Justice site. Diseases: More than 3,000 pages were removed from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site. They include about 1,000 research articles listed under preventing chronic disease, treatment guidelines for sexually transmitted diseases, warning signs of Alzheimer's disease, overdose prevention training, and vaccine guidelines during pregnancy. Children from poor families: More than 200 pages from Head Start that included advice on how families can establish routines and videos about preventing postpartum depression. Veterans: Three pages posted by the Department of Veterans Affairs on care for LGBTQ+ veterans, care for minority veterans, and the equity of Louisiana's health care. Research: The Office of Scientific and Technical Information removed nearly 50 research papers on subjects including optics, chemistry, and experimental medicine. Taxes: The Internal Revenue Service has about 50 fewer web pages. The removed pages include a transcript of a video on how to avoid penalties and interest and the form private schools are required to submit certifying that they do not take racially discriminatory actions. The Times has more examples and its methodology, including remaining uncertainties, here. (More Trump administration stories.) Report an error