Trump Suggests Proud Boys Could Have Place in Politics

President Trump on his first full day in office Tuesday suggested there could be a place in American politics for the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, extremist groups whose leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy against the US, the AP reports. He defended pardoning 1,500 of his supporters who laid siege to the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and when pressed by a reporter about the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and whether there was a place for them in politics, Trump said, "Well, we have to see. They've been given a pardon. I thought their sentences were ridiculous and excessive."