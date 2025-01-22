Trump Suggests Proud Boys Could Have Place in Politics

'Well, we have to see,' he says regarding Proud Boys, Oath Keepers
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 22, 2025 2:30 AM CST
Trump Suggests Proud Boys Could Have Place in Politics
President Donald Trump, from left, watches as Rev. Mariann Budde arrives at the national prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump on his first full day in office Tuesday suggested there could be a place in American politics for the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, extremist groups whose leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy against the US, the AP reports. He defended pardoning 1,500 of his supporters who laid siege to the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and when pressed by a reporter about the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and whether there was a place for them in politics, Trump said, "Well, we have to see. They've been given a pardon. I thought their sentences were ridiculous and excessive." (More President Trump stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X