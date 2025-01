Sean Curran, the Secret Service agent who shielded President Trump from an apparent assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania campaign rally last year, is now the president's choice to lead the Secret Service. Curran is the head of Trump's personal security detail, and in a statement Wednesday night announcing Curran's appointment, Trump said he "is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service." He also specifically cited Curran risking his own life to save Trump at the rally, USA Today reports. The position does not require Senate approval.

The Secret Service came under harsh scrutiny following the assassination attempt, and then-head Kimberly Cheatle ultimately resigned. Curran has guarded Trump for more than four years, and previously guarded President Obama. "Sean has the background to lead but his and the agency's success is going to be tied to the White House and congressional backing he and the agency receives," a former agent who worked with Curran says, stressing that the Secret Service is in need of a drastic overhaul and more funding. Meanwhile, Trump also made two other appointments Wednesday, Fox News reports: Andrew F. Puzder for US ambassador to the European Union and L. Brent Bozell III to run the US Agency for Global Media. (More Secret Service stories.)