Trump Releases Biden's Letter

At the suggestion of a reporter after his return to the Oval Office on Monday, President Trump looked in the top drawer of the Resolute desk to see if outgoing President Biden had left anything for him. He had, in keeping with a relatively recent presidential tradition, USA Today reports: a white envelope with "47" written on it and underlined twice. "Maybe we should all read it together," Trump told reporters before saying he'd read the letter himself first. Now everyone can read it:

"As I take leave of his sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years," Biden wrote, per the Hill. "The American people—and people around the world—look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation." Biden added, "May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding." On Tuesday, Trump called it a "very nice letter," describing it as "a little bit of an inspirational type of letter."

The last time he moved into the White House, Trump found a letter from Barack Obama. Ronald Reagan started the practice in 1989 when he left a letter for President George H.W. Bush, who'd been his vice president, per USA Today. "George, I treasure the memories we share and wish you all the very best," Reagan wrote. The tradition has been part of the transfer of power since then. (More President Trump stories.)