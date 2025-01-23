Federal Workers Told to Report DEI Colleagues—or Else

Memo says 'adverse consequences' may result if workers don't comply
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 23, 2025 1:30 AM CST
Federal Workers Told to Report DEI Colleagues—or Else
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

As President Trump moves to rid the federal government of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, federal employees were warned Wednesday that they may face "adverse consequences" if they do not report any colleagues they know of who work on DEI initiatives. Emails seen by NBC News inform employees that they must tell the Office of Personnel Management if they know of anyone who works on such initiatives. "We are aware of efforts by some in government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language," the email states, noting that any position descriptions or program names that were changed after the election to "obscure" their connection to DEI must be reported.

"There will be no adverse consequences for timely reporting this information," the email continues. "However, failure to report this information within 10 days may result in adverse consequences." The New York Times reports each federal agency sent its own version of the email with similar language, but at least one included harsher language: The Department of Homeland Security email said failure to report "will result" in adverse consequences. The heads of federal agencies were instructed to place any employees who work on DEI initiatives on paid leave by the end of the work day Wednesday, and the emails followed Wednesday night so that anyone who was overlooked by supervisors would be named by their colleagues. It's not clear what exact consequences one might face for not coming forward. (More diversity, equity, and inclusion stories.)

